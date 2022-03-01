Waterford theatre cancels Russian ballet show amid Ukraine invasion
Waterford's Theatre Royal has cancelled this weekends' schedule performance of Swan Lake by the Royal Moscow Ballet.
The show was due to hit the stage on Sunday but the board of management have taken the decision to cancel amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The theatre said in the decision was "not taken lightly" and is a "gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine at this awful time."
The box office will contact ticketholders in the coming days to arrange refunds.
Explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia’s invasion met unexpectedly stiff resistance
