Waterford council buildings light up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

Waterford council buildings including city hall are lighting up blue and yellow this weekend in solidarity with Ukraine.

The move was confirmed by Waterford City and County Council through their social media, stating, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine and their families throughout the world, in Ireland and in Waterford."

It comes amid worldwide condemnation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing since the early hours of Thursday (February 24) morning.

A small but meaningful gathering standing and singing in the rain this morning in #Waterford in solidarity with our friends in #Ukraine #StandWithUkriane Thanks to a very cold and wet @MartinaCollend1 for organising it. pic.twitter.com/FJ4Kvu7ekD February 27, 2022

A peaceful protest took place earlier today in John Roberts Square with dozens of people in attendance.

Elsewhere, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed Ireland is closing airspace to Russian planes, with other EU countries and the UK making a similar decision.

Repeated calls have been made in the past several days to expel Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov and other associated diplomats from Ireland.

Fianna Fáil TD Thomas Byrne today suggested it's being discussed, however Minister Coveney told the Sunday Independent the expulsion of Mr Filatov and a subsequent link of communication to Moscow would be "a mistake".