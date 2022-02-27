Peaceful protest in solidarity with Ukraine takes place in Waterford today

A peaceful protest in solidarity with the people of Ukraine is taking place in Waterford today (Sunday February 27).

The protest - organised in response to Russia's invasion of the sovereign country - is due to start at 11am in John Roberts Square.

A number of events marking opposition to the invasion have taken place in Ireland in recent days, with dozens of protesters gathering outside the Russian Embassy yesterday (Saturday February 26).

It comes amid growing pressure on the Irish government to expel Russian Ambassador, Yury Filatov, from the country, with TDs across multiple parties calling for his removal.

Independent TD for Waterford, Matt Shanahan, also called for his removal.

He issued a statement on February 25 condemning "the shocking act of aggression perpetrated by Russia against a neijghbouring sovereign state" and said, "I call on the Irish Government to immediately expel the Russian ambassador from Ireland as a mark of protest and solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

He continued: "This invasion by Russian military forces of a peaceful neighbouring state is a disgraceful breach of fundamental principles of international law, it threatens the lives and wellbeing of the country’s people, including 7.5 million children who are at serious risk.

"Ireland as a people have known illegal occupation and the ‘yoke of tyranny’ over centuries. We must stand resolutely with Ukraine remembering what has proven true for our republic also."

Ireland's Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, today confirmed the expulsion of Russian diplomats from EU countries is “under discussion”.