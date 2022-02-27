Search

27 Feb 2022

Peaceful protest in solidarity with Ukraine takes place in Waterford today

Peaceful protest in solidarity with Ukraine takes place in Waterford today

Peaceful protest in solidarity with Ukraine takes place in Waterford today

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Feb 2022 12:05 PM

A peaceful protest in solidarity with the people of Ukraine is taking place in Waterford today (Sunday February 27). 

The protest - organised in response to Russia's invasion of the sovereign country - is due to start at 11am in John Roberts Square. 

A number of events marking opposition to the invasion have taken place in Ireland in recent days, with dozens of protesters gathering outside the Russian Embassy yesterday (Saturday February 26). 

It comes amid growing pressure on the Irish government to expel Russian Ambassador, Yury Filatov, from the country, with TDs across multiple parties calling for his removal. 

Independent TD for Waterford, Matt Shanahan, also called for his removal.

He issued a statement on February 25 condemning "the shocking act of aggression perpetrated by Russia against a neijghbouring sovereign state" and said, "I call on the Irish Government to immediately expel the Russian ambassador from Ireland as a mark of protest and solidarity with the people of Ukraine." 

He continued: "This invasion by Russian military forces of a peaceful neighbouring state is a disgraceful breach of fundamental principles of international law, it threatens the lives and wellbeing of the country’s people, including 7.5 million children who are at serious risk. 

"Ireland as a people have known illegal occupation and the ‘yoke of tyranny’ over centuries. We must stand resolutely with Ukraine remembering what has proven true for our republic also." 

Ireland's Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, today confirmed the expulsion of Russian diplomats from EU countries is “under discussion”. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media