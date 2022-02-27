Port of Waterford waves fond goodbye to worker Paul after almost 50 years of sterling service

Staff at the Port of Waterford waved a final goodbye to their colleague of almost 50 years.
Paying tribute to "loyal and hardworking" staff who have retired over the past year, the Port of Waterford highlighted gantry driver Paul Phelan's contribution spanning almost five decades.
Over the past year, a few loyal and hardworking @PortofWaterford staff have retired.
Here we have #container #terminal gantry driver, Paul Phelan, who retired after 48 years service! Paul was congratulated by his colleagues and we wish him many happy years to come.
Paul was congratulated by his many colleagues and friends before clocking out at the Belview facility one final time after an incredible 48 years of service.
All the best to Paul in his retirement!
