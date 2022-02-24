Council anti-litter grant opens to volunteer groups tackling Waterford rubbish

An anti-litter grant has opened to volunteer groups tackling rubbish in County Waterford.

Waterford City and County Council are inviting submissions for the Local Anti Graffiti & Anti Litter Awareness Grant 2022 from any organisations, schools or youth groups based in the county interested in receiving funding.

According to the council, the main focus for projects this year should be on coastal litter, roadside litter and dog fouling, and applications under these themes will be prioritised for funding.

However, all relevant applications will reportedly be considered.

Last year, the IBAL Anti-Litter League named Waterford as Ireland's only clean city, with a complete absence of litter noted in areas such as People’s Park, Medieval Triangle/Cultural Quarter, The Quays and the grounds around the courthouse.

The anti-litter grant is one of several initiatives - including the Green Dog Walker programme and Leave No Trace - credited for the win as well as the ongoing cleanliness of the city.

A submission for the 2022 grant can be made by downloading the application form here and returning it to the Environment Section at the council.

Closing date for applications is Friday April 1 2022 at 5pm.