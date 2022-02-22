Search

22 Feb 2022

Waterford man appointed new chair of Ireland-wide professional accounting body

Waterford man appointed new chair of Ireland-wide professional accounting body

Waterford man appointed new chair of Ireland-wide professional accounting body

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Feb 2022 6:00 PM

A Waterford man has been appointed the new chair of an Ireland-wide professional accounting body. 

Jason Murphy will lead the 13,000 active members and 13,000 student members of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Ireland for 2022. 

According to the National Skills Council, average growth rates of accountants and tax experts contracted by 2.9% between 2014 and 2019 and, in one of his first acts as new chair, Mr Murphy is calling for the country's accounting skills shortage to be addressed. 

In a statement, he called the profession "crucial" in helping businesses address critical challenges. 

He said, "There is significant demand for accountant’s ethics, expertise, and insights in relation to sustainability, and with this demand set to increase as businesses seek to adapt for the future, it is of the utmost importance to our national sustainable ambitions that we meet this demand." 

"In my role as chair, I will be seeking to highlight the importance of the profession in building a sustainable future and encouraging the next generation of accountants who will be so important in providing the essential support the economy needs." 

Head of ACCA Ireland, Caitriona Allis, also commented and said, "With accountants set to play a pivotal role in the sustainable transformation, it is crucial that we have the appropriate levels of training and support in place to grow the talent pipeline and in turn a sustainable economy.

“As a voice representing students, members, businesses, and tuition providers in Ireland, we are calling for an increase in funding to ensure students have access to professional accountancy careers, and the economy has access to the skilled talent it needs to support businesses with their sustainability ambitions and requirements." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media