Waterford man appointed new chair of Ireland-wide professional accounting body

A Waterford man has been appointed the new chair of an Ireland-wide professional accounting body.

Jason Murphy will lead the 13,000 active members and 13,000 student members of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Ireland for 2022.

According to the National Skills Council, average growth rates of accountants and tax experts contracted by 2.9% between 2014 and 2019 and, in one of his first acts as new chair, Mr Murphy is calling for the country's accounting skills shortage to be addressed.

In a statement, he called the profession "crucial" in helping businesses address critical challenges.

He said, "There is significant demand for accountant’s ethics, expertise, and insights in relation to sustainability, and with this demand set to increase as businesses seek to adapt for the future, it is of the utmost importance to our national sustainable ambitions that we meet this demand."

"In my role as chair, I will be seeking to highlight the importance of the profession in building a sustainable future and encouraging the next generation of accountants who will be so important in providing the essential support the economy needs."

Head of ACCA Ireland, Caitriona Allis, also commented and said, "With accountants set to play a pivotal role in the sustainable transformation, it is crucial that we have the appropriate levels of training and support in place to grow the talent pipeline and in turn a sustainable economy.

“As a voice representing students, members, businesses, and tuition providers in Ireland, we are calling for an increase in funding to ensure students have access to professional accountancy careers, and the economy has access to the skilled talent it needs to support businesses with their sustainability ambitions and requirements."