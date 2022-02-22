Search

22 Feb 2022

Primary school in Waterford to become mixed

Lili Lonergan

22 Feb 2022 11:02 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

St Paul’s National School in Waterford will be be enrolling girls and boys into the Junior infants classes this coming September.

The school has been boys only for over 50 years.

Principal of St Paul's Suzanne Griffin said:

"This important change to our admission policy reflects a decade long ambition by the Board of Management, school leadership and the professional community to offer a more comprehensive, rounded, diverse and inclusive learning environment, one reflective of contemporary society."

Principal Griffin continued to say that "significant academic research" strongly endorses co-educational learning in terms of positive academic and social outcomes for children.

This change will no doubt be a welcome one for some parents which will make life easier with regards to same uniforms, book rental schemes and one-stop drops to school.

The decision came after "significant and careful consultation" with stakeholders including parents, other schools, Waterford Council, the Department of Education, Bishop Cullinan and the children themselves.

Suzanne Griffin concluded by saying:

"We are grateful to everyone who participated in the extensive consultation exercise. The significant projected demographic growth in the school's hinterland suggests that the change should have minimal impact on other schools in Waterford and support children learning closer to their home."

