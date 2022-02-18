Search

18 Feb 2022

Waterford Council advises "extreme caution" due to falling roof slates at quay

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

18 Feb 2022 1:53 PM

Waterford City and County Council is advising locals to exercise "extreme caution" due to falling roof slates from buildings at Merchants Quay in the city. 

The council issued the warning through their social media today (Friday February 18) as Storm Eunice continues to batter the country. 

Although the red and orange alerts country-wide have now lapsed, including an alert for Waterford, yellow wind and snow warnings are still in place. 

Dozens of fallen trees have also been reported throughout Waterford, including near Coolnacreena Cappoquin, on the N25 near exit for Kilmachomas on the inside lane, and by Waterford Greyhound Stadium. 

Council crews are beginning recovery operations, with priority to be given to the national network and regional roads initially, and preference to be given to opening blocked roads. 

Met Éireann is urging people to be wary of hazardous driving conditions due to sleet and snow today and tomorrow (Saturday February 19), with icy stretches accumulating in some areas. 

According to the weather service, winds may reach speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of up to 110km/h and possible coastal flooding. 

Despite ongoing caution still being recommended county-wide, the N25 New Ross Bypass, including RFK Bridge, reportedly reopened at 12pm. 

Local News

