Search

11 Feb 2022

Waterford sports clubs to share almost €5m in funding

Waterford sports clubs to share almost €5m in funding

Waterford sports clubs to share almost €5m in funding

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

11 Feb 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

65 Waterford sports clubs and organisations will share an award of €4,789,731 in funding under the latest round of
the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has warmly welcomed the news and said: “This funding is in addition to the Waterford sports clubs that were successful under the equipment only element of the programme which was announced last August. At that time  €281,318 was allocated 23 clubs across Waterford.

Waterford people encouraged to have their say on rivers

“As someone who is a qualified Physical Education teacher and someone who has been involved in many sporting organisations across Waterford, I fully understand the value of sport and physical activity for all our citizens, particularly our younger ones.

"Every piece of research shows that physical activity is good for our mental and physical wellbeing and that is why grants like these to such a wide array of sporting organisations is so welcome. The work that these clubs do on the ground within our
communities is vitally important.”

Senator Cummins concluded by saying “I will always advocate strongly for sports clubs and organisations because of the positive impact they have on a daily basis. I know this funding will make a huge difference to the work these clubs do on the ground, day in day out with their members and I want to pay tribute to all those who worked so diligently on these applications and I am looking forward to seeing the fantastic projects these clubs have come to fruition.”

See the list of allocations below:

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media