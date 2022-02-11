Waterford sports clubs to share almost €5m in funding

65 Waterford sports clubs and organisations will share an award of €4,789,731 in funding under the latest round of

the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has warmly welcomed the news and said: “This funding is in addition to the Waterford sports clubs that were successful under the equipment only element of the programme which was announced last August. At that time €281,318 was allocated 23 clubs across Waterford.

“As someone who is a qualified Physical Education teacher and someone who has been involved in many sporting organisations across Waterford, I fully understand the value of sport and physical activity for all our citizens, particularly our younger ones.

"Every piece of research shows that physical activity is good for our mental and physical wellbeing and that is why grants like these to such a wide array of sporting organisations is so welcome. The work that these clubs do on the ground within our

communities is vitally important.”

Senator Cummins concluded by saying “I will always advocate strongly for sports clubs and organisations because of the positive impact they have on a daily basis. I know this funding will make a huge difference to the work these clubs do on the ground, day in day out with their members and I want to pay tribute to all those who worked so diligently on these applications and I am looking forward to seeing the fantastic projects these clubs have come to fruition.”

See the list of allocations below: