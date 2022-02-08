Urgent meeting with Minister Ryan on roads funding for South East

Luffany Roundabout, Slieverue on the N25
Kilkenny TDs, Senators and councillors have joined with their colleagues across the South East to demand an urgent meeting with Minister Eamon Ryan on major road projects.
Councillors and Oireachtas Members from the South East met online this morning (Monday) to discuss the N25 Glenmore to Waterford project and the N24 Waterford to Cahir Road project and the lack of funding allocated to those projects for 2022 - "which is Zero."
All Oireachtas members were at one on the issue and agreed to seek an urgent meeting with Minister Ryan. They are hoping Minister Ryan will meet this week to discuss the issue further as funding has to be allocated to both projects over the next couple of weeks if they are to be updated this year.
The representatives say that the issue is a major concern for the South East regarding, business, safety and uncertainty as the survey area for the N24 route takes in 6 to 8km and the preferred route for the N25 takes in 600 metres.
