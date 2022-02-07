Waterford footballers lose to London in Round 2 of the Allianz League

Waterford lost to London in Round 2 of the Allianz League in Division 4.
Full-time score from Ruislip saw London 1.12 to Waterford 2.08.
6 minutes into the game, London led 1:01 to 0:00 with a goal coming from a penalty scored by Killian Butler.
The two Waterford goals were scored by Stephen Curry and David Hallahan.
