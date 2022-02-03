Three arrests for drink driving in Waterford City last night

Gardai followed up on two reports of erratic driving before midnight in Waterford City.
As a result, Gardai made 2 arrests for drink driving.
A third arrest occurred at 1am when a motorist was stopped at a mandatory intoxicating testing checkpoint in the city.
