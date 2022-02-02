Former public house with enticing price tag and planning permission for sale in neighbouring county

CLICK '>' FOR MORE PICS

The Arkle, Main Street, Gowran, County Kilkenny

ASKING PRICE: €200,000

FitzGeralds are delighted to bring The Arkle to the market for sale by private treaty. The property is located in a prime position on the main street in the picturesque village of Gowran.

Gowran is ideally positioned with easy access to Kilkenny City (15km) and the M9 Dublin / Waterford motorway.

The property is within walking distance of all local amenities including a convenience store, pharmacy, butchers, medical centre and the local golf club.

Formerly a public house and lounge, the The Arkle has been granted full planning permission for the conversion of the existing property into 2 semi-detached dwelling houses of 93.96m² / 1011 sqm.

Each house includes an entrance hall, living room, kitchen extension to the rear leading to a patio and garden.

First floor accommodation comprises of three bedrooms and bathroom. Access to both properties is via a side entrance.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the development opportunity this property offers.

