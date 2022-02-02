Former public house with enticing price tag and planning permission for sale in neighbouring county

CLICK '>' FOR MORE PICS
- FOR SALE -
The Arkle, Main Street, Gowran, County Kilkenny
ASKING PRICE: €200,000
FitzGeralds are delighted to bring The Arkle to the market for sale by private treaty. The property is located in a prime position on the main street in the picturesque village of Gowran.
Gowran is ideally positioned with easy access to Kilkenny City (15km) and the M9 Dublin / Waterford motorway.
The property is within walking distance of all local amenities including a convenience store, pharmacy, butchers, medical centre and the local golf club.
Formerly a public house and lounge, the The Arkle has been granted full planning permission for the conversion of the existing property into 2 semi-detached dwelling houses of 93.96m² / 1011 sqm.
Each house includes an entrance hall, living room, kitchen extension to the rear leading to a patio and garden.
First floor accommodation comprises of three bedrooms and bathroom. Access to both properties is via a side entrance.
Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the development opportunity this property offers.
[CLICK 'NEXT STORY>' AT TOP OF ARTICLE FOR MORE PICS]
Click through to end of gallery for link to full listing!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.