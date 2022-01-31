Search

31 Jan 2022

Former Waterford FC player signs deal with Derry City

Smith is the seventh new arrival at the Brandywell

Derry City

Matty Smith in action against Derry City last year.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

31 Jan 2022 9:45 AM

Matty Smith has said he is looking forward to playing in front of a packed Brandywell after joining Derry City on a two-year deal.

The Candystripes announced the signing of the former St. Patrick's Athletic striker this morning, the seventh new arrival overall. 

The 24-year old began his career at his hometown club Dundee United before joining Waterford in 2020. He moved to Inchicore at the start of last year and was top goalscorer for St Pats as they finished second in the league.

City boss Ruaidhri Higgins was keen to add to is attacking options ahead of the new season and belieeves that Smith will fit in well. 

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Matty to the club", he said.“He will add to the exciting attacking options we already have here, and myself along with all the coaching staff are really excited to get working with him.”

The player himself said he was coming to Derry looking to compete for trophies.

“The club has brought in some quality players recently and along with the lads who were already there, it’s now a really strong squad. I am very impressed with what Ruaidhri is building here and I obviously worked with ‘Renny’ at Waterford and know how good a coach he is.”

‘I’ve been to the Brandywell before and even with few fans in you always knew you were in for a tough game. I’m really excited to be a part of this and am very much looking forward to playing in front of a packed house there.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media