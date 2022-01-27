Free Celtic Imbolc Festival on offer at Hook Lighthouse next weekend

Hook Lighthouse is set to celebrate Ireland’s ‘Fire Goddess’ with an Imbolc traditional festival marking the beginning of Spring on February 5th and 6th 2022.

Imbolc celebrates the feast of St. Bridget and in ancient Irish mythology, Bridget was a fire goddess.

She is also the patron saint of boatmen, sailors, and mariners.

Celebrated annually by the ancient Celts, Imbolc was one of the four important festivals in the Celtic calendar.

During the festival weekend, visitors to the lighthouse can enjoy art workshops and St Bridget Cross making with the Hook Lighthouse resident artist Rose (11 am to 4 pm daily), a walk through the maze to place wishes on the Imbolc Wishing Tree and seed-planting for families (don't forget to bring some old egg cartons!) along with lots of free family fun and entertainment.

The Hook Lighthouse Eco Sheriff will host a talk on Sustainability and recycling and share insights at the Hook Lighthouse Eco-Education Station.

On Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 12 to 3 pm outdoor games, storytelling sessions will be on offer with the entertainment crew and Cafe specials will include Pancakes filled with seasonal berries and sweet sharing plates.

On Saturday evening a special Imbolc Fish and Chip Supper will be on offer.

All Imbolc Festival events at Hook Lighthouse are available to enjoy free of charge apart from the Fish and Chip Supper and Art Workshops with Rose. Supper tickets are €45pp and Art with Rose is €5.