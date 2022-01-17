Waterford Council are accepting applications for the Community Monuments Fund

Waterford City and County Council are inviting applications for the Community Monuments Fund 2022.
The 2022 Fund will invest a total of €5,000,000 in the conservation, maintenance, protection, and promotion of archaeological monuments.
It will enable conservation works to be carried out on monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support; build resilience in our monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change, and encourage access to monuments and improve their presentation.
The Community Monuments Fund has 3 Streams:
1. Stream 1 will offer grants up to €85,000 aimed at essential repairs and capital works for the conservation and repair of archaeological monuments
2. Stream 2 will offer grants of up to €30,000 for the development of Conservation Management Plans/Reports that are aimed at identifying measures for conservation of archaeological monuments and improving public access.
3. Stream 3 will offer grants of up to €30,000 for enhancement of access infrastructure.
Email bguest@waterfordcouncil.ie before February 15, 2022.
