Waterford will hold a number of vigils to remember Ashling Murphy

A number of vigils will be held around Waterford city and county in the coming days where people can pay their respects to Ashling Murphy.
Ardmore Church, Friday 14th, 4pm
Waterford City – People’s Park, Friday 14th, 6pm
Waterford Greenway (Carriganore), Saturday 15th, 4pm
Adding his condolences, Mayor of Waterford City & County, Cllr. Joe Kelly said :
"On behalf of the people of Waterford City and County, I would like to offer our sincerest condolences to Ashling Murphy’s family, friends, and colleagues, and express our absolute shock, anger, and sadness at the taking of such a beautiful life."
Vigils take place across Waterford City and County today and tomorrow to remember Ashling, a young woman with her whole life ahead of her.
She was going for a run. We must do better.
