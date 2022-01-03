Waterford IT has postponed graduation ceremonies due to rapid rise in cases amid Omicron variant

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has made the decision to postpone next week’s graduation ceremonies for 2021 graduates.

The ceremonies will be moved to a later date and the planned ceremonies will not take place as scheduled in January.

The institute has also deferred a celebratory ceremony for 2020 graduates planned for the following week.

WIT said the decision to defer the graduation ceremonies was due to the 'sustained growth of Covid-19 cases throughout the Christmas period' and the continual need to support public health practices in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The holding of the event so soon after the holiday period combined with the profile of the attendees represents a high risk, given the omicron variant, added WIT.

The college said they will be 'in touch' with graduates to confirm the new conferring dates and arrangements as soon as possible.

All graduates who have pre-booked robes with official robe-makers Phelan Conan will get a full refund. Students can email at info@phelanconan.com quoting the booking reference.