Search

03 Jan 2022

Waterford IT has postponed graduation ceremonies due to rapid rise in cases amid Omicron variant

Waterford IT has postponed graduation ceremonies due to rapid rise in cases amid Omicron variant

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has made the decision to postpone next week’s graduation ceremonies for 2021 graduates.

The ceremonies will be moved to a later date and the planned ceremonies will not take place as scheduled in January. 

The institute has also deferred a celebratory ceremony for 2020 graduates planned for the following week.

WIT said the decision to defer the graduation ceremonies was due to the 'sustained growth of Covid-19 cases throughout the Christmas period' and the continual need to support public health practices in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The holding of the event so soon after the holiday period combined with the profile of the attendees represents a high risk, given the omicron variant, added WIT.

The college said they will be 'in touch' with graduates to confirm the new conferring dates and arrangements as soon as possible.

All graduates who have pre-booked robes with official robe-makers Phelan Conan will get a full refund. Students can email at info@phelanconan.com quoting the booking reference.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media