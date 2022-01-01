Death notices and funeral arrangements - Saturday evening,January 1

The death has occurred of Mary Burke (née Merrigan)

Crossford, Ardmore, Waterford



Mary, unexpectedly at Waterford University Hospital, beloved wife of the late James, and loving mother of the late Liam, sadly missed by her sons and daughters Mary, Caroline, Veronica, Tina, Patrick, Thomas and Mark, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Mary will repose on Monday from 4pm until 6pm at Egans Funeral Home Youghal for family and close friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Bartholomew's Church Piltown, followed by burial in the old cemetery Clashmore, please adhere to current guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID 19, please leave your condolences in the link below.

The death has occurred of MICHAEL PATRICK (DIXIE) DWYER

Tramore, Waterford

Beloved son of Angela and the late James (Séamus), cherished fiancé of Chia Yi (Momo), loving brother of Mark and David, much loved uncle of Cordelia, Edward and Aisling, brother-in-law of Franziska and Eimear. He will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Saturday 8th January 2022 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Times will follow.

Donations if desired to the following link: www.addisonsdisease.org.uk.

The death has occurred of NICOLA MALONE (née FLYNN)

Killure Manor, Killure, Waterford

Sadly missed by her loving husband Leighton, daughter Rebecca, father Joe, mother Maria, sister Cathy, brother Jody, best friend Shelly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Nicola Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Monday from 4 pm with prayers at 5:30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Nicola's funeral cortége will be passing the entrance to Killure Manor en route to Kilbarry Cemetery at approximately 12.45 pm on Tuesday giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of George Thompson

Hillside Linsfort, Buncrana, Donegal / Tramore, Waterford



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of George Thompson, Hillside, Linsfort, Buncrana and formerly Tramore, County Waterford.

Loving brother of Jacqueline Petry, Shropshire, England.

Deeply regretted by his sister, extended family and friends.

MAY GEORGE REST IN PEACE

Funeral service Wednesday morning 5th January at 10.00am in Christ Church, Buncrana followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 3.00pm.

Service and cremation can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services Facebook page/ YouTube channel later on Wednesday evening.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy for the family can do so by using the condolence book at the bottom of this page.

The death has occurred of Brian Beardsley

Celbridge, Kildare / Waterford



BEARDSLEY, Brian James (Celbridge and Waterford) December 30th 2021, peacefully. Dearly beloved son of Betty and the late Fred, loving husband of the late Sandra, devoted father of James, Lloyd and Wayne. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Paris, Ella and Sophie, his adored grandchildren Madison, Zachary and Daisy, brothers and sisters Helen, Yvonne, John, Suzanne and the late Norman, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a great many friends across Ireland and around the world.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Tuesday evening (January 4th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to Lucan Presbyterian Church on Wednesday afternoon (January 5th) for Funeral Service at 1.00pm followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to are welcome to leave a personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Joan Coffey (née Dunne)

Scart, Ballinamult, Waterford



Joan Coffey (née Dunne), Scart, Ballinamult, Co. Waterford on Thursday 30th December in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dungarvan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick and daughter Helen, grandchildren Ciara, Nicola, P.J, Johnathan and Padraig, daughter-in-law Alice, son-in-law Anthony, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Saturday, 1st January 2022, from 5p.m with removal at 7p.m to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilbrien. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 2nd January, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

The death has occurred of Michael Lennon

Lisnageragh, Bonmahon, Waterford



Michael Lennon, Lisnageragh, Bonmahon, Co. Waterford on Thursday 30th December 2021 at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents William & Alice, brother Oliver, sisters Marian O’Connell and Phil Casey and brothers-in-law Austin Casey and Sonny O’ Connell. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Denis and James, sisters-in-law Alice, Phil and Maura, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Sunday 2nd January 2022 from 5p.m - 7p.m. Funeral Mass and burial will take place privately.

Livestream of Michael’s Funeral Mass will take place from 12 noon on Monday 3rd January 2022 and can be viewed by following the link below:

https://www.livestreamireland.ie/ml030122

The death has occurred of VAL O'SHEA

Matthew Shee Apartments, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by his daughters Amanda and Nicola, son Aidan, brothers David and John, sister Joan, sister-in-law Paula, brother-in-law Paddy, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Val Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home on Sunday from 7 pm with prayers at 8 pm.

Reposing on Monday from 9:30 am followed by removal at 10:15 am walking to Ballybricken Church for Mass on arrival at 10:30 followed by Private Cremation

The death has occurred of Noel Marshall

Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by his loving parents Thomas and Ann, sisters Evelyn, Caroline and Jacqueline, his sons Scott and Blake, their mother Jacqueline, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Noel Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday from 3 pm with prayers at 4 pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11:30 am (2nd January 2022) in St Paul’s Church followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Francis Brian Byrne

Brussels and Grange Cottage, Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Waterford



Byrne, Francis Brian; Grange Cottage, Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and Woluwe-St Pierre, Brussels, Belgium, December 27th 2021, peacefully at Chirec Delta Hospital, Brussels. Predeceased by his parents James and Joan Byrne, formerly of Davitt Avenue, Clonmel. Sadly missed by his sister Elizabeth Ann, brother John, nieces Anne-Marie and Deirdre, nephew Peter and grandniece Laura, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Brian will be cremated at Crematorium d'Uccle, Avenue Du Silence 62, Brussels 1180 on Monday, 3rd January 2022, at 2:15 p.m. A Memorial Service in Ireland will be held at a later date and inhumation of the ashes will take place in the family plot at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Silversprings, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary