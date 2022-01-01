Waterford's McGrath Cup clash with Clare will not go ahead tomorrow

Waterford's McGrath Cup match with Clare has been postponed.
The match was due to take place at Walsh Park.
Munster GAA said Waterford are unable to field a team due to a number of Covid cases and close contacts as well as a number of injuries.
