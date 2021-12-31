Death notices and funeral arrangements - Friday evening, December 31

The death has occurred of VAL O'SHEA

Matthew Shee Apartments, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by his daughters Amanda and Nicola, son Aidan, brothers David and John, sister Joan, sister-in-law Paula, brother-in-law Paddy, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Val Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home on Sunday from 7 pm with prayers at 8 pm.

Reposing on Monday from 9:30 am followed by removal at 10:15 am walking to Ballybricken Church for Mass on arrival at 10:30 followed by Private Cremation

The death has occurred of Noel Marshall

Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by his loving parents Thomas and Ann, sisters Evelyn, Caroline and Jacqueline, his sons Scott and Blake, their mother Jacqueline, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Noel Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday from 3 pm with prayers at 4 pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11:30 am (2nd January 2022) in St Paul’s Church followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Francis Brian Byrne

Brussels and Grange Cottage, Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Waterford



Byrne, Francis Brian; Grange Cottage, Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and Woluwe-St Pierre, Brussels, Belgium, December 27th 2021, peacefully at Chirec Delta Hospital, Brussels. Predeceased by his parents James and Joan Byrne, formerly of Davitt Avenue, Clonmel. Sadly missed by his sister Elizabeth Ann, brother John, nieces Anne-Marie and Deirdre, nephew Peter and grandniece Laura, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Brian will be cremated at Crematorium d'Uccle, Avenue Du Silence 62, Brussels 1180 on Monday, 3rd January 2022, at 2:15 p.m. A Memorial Service in Ireland will be held at a later date and inhumation of the ashes will take place in the family plot at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Silversprings, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

The death has occurred of MOLLY RYAN (née BARRY)

St. Ignatius Street, Waterford City, Waterford



Predeceased by her brother Denny, sister Rita and all her in-laws.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Séan, beloved daughter Stephanie, grandchildren Séan, Bróna and Tommy, son-in-law Alan, brothers Jimmy, John and Paul, sisters Bridie, Betty, Eileen and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Molly Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday from 3 pm with prayers at 4 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10:30 am in Ballybricken Church followed by burial in St.Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Molly's funeral cortége will be walking from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street at 10:15 am on Saturday for Mass on arrival at 10:30 am and also passing her residence en route to St. Mary's Cemetery at 11.15 am approximately giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.