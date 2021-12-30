Gardaí investigating St. Stephens Day assault in Waterford

A male juvenile in his late teens was arrested in connection with an assault that took place in Viewmount Park, County Waterford on the morning of Sunday, December 26, 2021.
He has since been charged and appeared before Waterford District Court on the morning of Monday, December 27, 2021.
A male and female received non-life-threatening injuries during the assault.
The Garda Press Office said Gardaí are investigating the assault.
