Death notices and funeral arrangements - Thursday morning, December 30

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne

Seaview Park, Tramore, Waterford / New Ross, Wexford

passed peacefully under the great care of the staff of Killure Bridge Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Janet; his adoring daughters Carmel and Julie; his loving son John; his loving grandchildren Adam, Ellen, Jane, Nick, Tomás, Eimear, and Seán; his five brothers and his six sisters; his sons in-law Tom and Paul (RIP); and his daughter in-law Adrienne. He will be forever missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, all his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Michael's remains will be reposing at Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore, on Thursday, the 30th of December, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Michael's Requiem Mass will take place on New Year's Eve, Friday 31st of December, at 3 pm at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Declan's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Francis Brian Byrne

Brussels and Grange Cottage, Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Waterford



Byrne, Francis Brian; Grange Cottage, Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and Woluwe-St Pierre, Brussels, Belgium, December 27th 2021, peacefully at Chirec Delta Hospital, Brussels. Predeceased by his parents James and Joan Byrne, formerly of Davitt Avenue, Clonmel. Sadly missed by his sister Elizabeth Ann, brother John, nieces Anne-Marie and Deirdre, nephew Peter and grandniece Laura, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Brian will be cremated at Crematorium d'Uccle, Avenue Du Silence 62, Brussels 1180 on Monday, 3rd January 2022, at 2:15 p.m. A Memorial Service in Ireland will be held at a later date and inhumation of the ashes will take place in the family plot at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Silversprings, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

The death has occurred of EILEEN FLYNN (née CRAIG)

Summerhill, Tramore, Waterford

Beloved wife of Peter. Deeply missed by her son Brian, daughters Caroline, Deirdre, Isobel and Susan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Harry, sister Carmel, daughter-in-law, sons-in-laws, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 3 pm with prayers at 4:30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 am in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown.

Eileen's funeral cortége will be walking from her residence at approximately 10.45 am for mass on arrival at 11 am giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Eileen’s Funeral Mass will be available to view from 11 am on Friday by following the link below:

The death has occurred of Paddy Long

20 Georges St, Portlaw, Waterford



Paddy, passed away on the 29th of December 2021, peacefully, in University Hospital Waterford, after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Eileen & John, and his brother Gerald. Paddy will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Eileen, his daughter Gillian, sons Dale, Darren and Christopher, his brothers Tony and Dob, sister Anne, his son-in-law Shane, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Lorraine, Christopher's partner Kelsey and son Charlie, his doting grandchildren Caoimhe, Ciara, Callum, Zane, Gerald, Sinead, Aoife, Tadhg, Ellie Mae and Cadhla, all his extended family and his many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick's Church Portlaw on Friday the 31st of December for requiem Mass on arrival at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard Murray

Kilrickle, Loughrea, Galway / Navan, Meath / Blackrock, Dublin / Waterford



The death has taken place of Gerard Murray, Manues, Kilrickle, Loughrea, Co.Galway. (peacefully) December 28th 2021. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Elizabeth; sisters Bridìn and Kathleen. Gerard will be very sadly missed by his sisters Ena and Gretta; brother Denis; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Gerard Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, kilrickle. Burial afterwards in Killalaghton Cemetery.

The death has occurred of MOLLY RYAN (née BARRY)

St. Ignatius Street, Waterford City, Waterford



Predeceased by her brother Denny, sister Rita and all her in-laws.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Séan, beloved daughter Stephanie, grandchildren Séan, Bróna and Tommy, son-in-law Alan, brothers Jimmy, John and Paul, sisters Bridie, Betty, Eileen and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Molly Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday from 3 pm with prayers at 4 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10:30 am in Ballybricken Church followed by burial in St.Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Molly's funeral cortége will be walking from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street at 10:15 am on Saturday for Mass on arrival at 10:30 am and also passing her residence en route to St. Mary's Cemetery at 11.15 am approximately giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

The death has occurred of JOAN (JONEY) ELLIOTT (née O'BRIEN)

Morrisson's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by her son John, daughters Helen, Kathleen, Joan, Esther and Christine, her beloved twelve grandchildren, her ten great-grandchildren, sons-in law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Joney Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday from 6 pm with prayers at 7 pm.

Requiem Mass in the Holy Family Church at 1 pm on Thursday followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Joney's Funeral cortége will be passing her residence en route to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner at approximately 1.45 pm giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

The death has occurred of John GRIFFIN

Ard na Coille, Dunmore East, Waterford

Died December 24th 2021

John will be sadly missed by his son Sean, sister Marian , brother-in-law Paul, nephew Dale; Sarah and Gary, family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home Johnstown, Waterford on Thursday 30th December from 6 to 7pm.

Private cremation to follow

The death has occurred of JOSEPH (JOSIE) POWER

Sunrise Crescent, Waterford City, Waterford / Ferrybank, Waterford

Who died on Tuesday 28th December 2021

Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his daughter Alice, parents Edith and John, brothers Tommy, Richie, Mossy and Paddy. Josie will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (Née Daly), sons Patrick, Edward, Joseph and Brendan, daughters-in-law Angela and Fiona, son-in-law Amir, grandchildren Leanne, Eoin, Rebecca, Arianna, Nicholas, Andrew, Jessica and Jamie, great granddaughters Ella and Avila, brothers Nicky and Harry, sisters Kathleen (Power) and Joan (Deasy), sisters-in-law Bernie and Mary, brother-in-law Ted, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY JOSIE REST IN PEACE

Josie will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Wednesday, 29th December from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday, 30th December to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan (Via Cork Rd and his home) arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank

To view Josie's Mass please click on the link below at 11.55am on Thursday: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-paul-s

The death has occurred of JAMES (JIM, LATHERS) POWER

28 Hillview, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Born and Raised in Ballyristeen

Will be sadly missed by his sisters, Rose, Maisie and his brother Thomas, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May Jim Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday the 29th of December from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Arriving at St. Anne's Church, Ballylaneen for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11 am on Thursday morning followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) ROBINSON

Crooke, Passage East, Waterford

Predeceased by his brother Philip.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, daughter Elaine (New Zealand), sister May, brother Michael, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Tom Hennessy's Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Thursday 30th December from 4.00pm until 5.00pm.

Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Friday 31st December at 1.00pm please follow the link below to view service in the Island Crematorium from 1.00pm

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Robinson Junior

Ballinagoul Beag, Ring, Dungarvan, Waterford / Castlebar, Mayo



Thomas (Tommy) Robinson Junior, 27th December 2021, Ballinagoul Beag, Ring, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and late of Westport Road, Castlebar, peacefully at his residence in Co. Waterford.

Deeply regretted by Catherine, his daughters, Aisling and Jennie his heartbroken parents Tommy and Bridie, sister Nuala Dunne (Dublin) brothers Michael, Brendan and Barry, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, many family members and friends.

Rest in Peace Tommy.

Reposing at his family’s residence, Westport Road, Castlebar, F23 YD34, this Wednesday from 5pm -7pm with removal on Thursday morning at 10.45am, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am in the Church of The Holy Rosary, Castlebar.

Tommy will be laid to rest afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery.

Please adhere to the current Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks and no hand shaking. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

Anyone wishing to offer their sympathies to the family can leave a message by clicking on the “Condolences” link below.

Tommy’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live at http://www.castlebarparish.ie/web-cam/or listened to in Castlebar on the Parish Radio Channel 105.3FM

The death has occurred of Tom McCarthy

Ballinagulkee, Ballinamult, Waterford



McCARTHY; Ballinagulkee, Ballinamult, Co. Waterford. On 24th December 2021, unexpectedly at his home, Tom. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Marion (nee Howell), loving Dad to Michelle Hickey, Caroline Ryan and Amanda McCarthy, grandchildren Caelan, Abbie, Andrew, Caoimhe, Colin, and Noah, sons-in-law Tony Hickey, Paud Ryan and Michael Ryan, brother Joe O’Connell, sister Kitty O’Loughlin, sister-in-law Kathleen O’Connell, brother-in-law Tommie O’Loughlin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin

on Wednesday evening 29th December 2021 from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 30th December 2021 at 12.00 noon.

in St. Mary’s Church Touraneena.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

Funeral cortege will leave Tom’s home on Thursday morning at 11.20am and will go via Hanrahan’s Bar and Ballinamult Cross for St. Mary’s Church, Touraneena,

if people wish to acknowledge the funeral cortege,

please do so in line with social distancing.