Death notices and funeral arrangements - Monday evening, December 27

The death has occurred of Jim FREEMAN

Bishopsgrove, Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilkenny

Died December 26th 2021, peacefully in the South East Palliative Care Centre, UHW.

Jim will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Kevin and daughter Suzanne, sister Margaret, brothers Fran, Brian and Martin, grandchildren Codey, Brooke, Cooper, Sasha, Eden, Harley and Griffin, daughter-in-law Sarah, mother-in-law Susan (Moore), nieces, nephews, family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday 28th December from 3 to 6pm.

Funeral walking from his residence on Wednesday at 9.30am. to the Sacred Heart Church Ferrybank for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Jim’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday log on to https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/ from 10am.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Waterford Hospice

https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/donation

The death has occurred of JAMES (JIM) GIFFNEY

Castlecraddock, Annestown, Waterford

Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen

Will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Angela, sons Des and Stephen, daughter-in-law Christina, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Aoife and James, sister Nellie, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Margaret and Nell, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Fenor at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Jim's Mass will be available to view at 12 noon by following the link

Link will follow

Jim's funeral cortége will be passing his residence on Wednesday en route to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Fenor at approximately 11.40 am giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care unit in University Hospital Waterford.

The death has occurred of ANN HEARNE (née HOLOHAN)

Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford



Will be sadly missed by his loving husband Tony, son Derek, daughter Annmaire, grandchildren Kelly, Adam and Taylor, sister Teresa, sisters-in-law Terry, Bernie, Helen and Carmel, brothers-in-law David, Tom, Eddie and Hughie, Noel, daughter-in-law Lisa, Orla, Aaron, Hughie John, Jack and the rest of her nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Ann Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday from 3 pm with prayers at 4.30 pm

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10 am in St. Saviours Church, Ballybeg followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Ann's funeral cortége will be passing her residence en route to St. Saviours Church at 9:50 am on Thursday giving neighbours and friends a opportunity to pay their respects.

Those attending the funeral are requested to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The death has occurred of Marie Mc Donnell

Glebe Street, Ballinrobe, Mayo / Dungarvan, Waterford



Marie Mc Donnell (nee Coffey) Glebe Street, Ballinrobe and formerly of Dungarvin Co. Waterford. Peacefully in the tender loving care of the management and staff of Friars Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband John. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her sons Gerry, Jimmy, Dave, Adrian and Daniel, daughter Dympna, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends in Ireland and England, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Ballinrobe (F31H289), for family and close friends on Tuesday evening (28th Dec.) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to her son Gerry’s home. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary’s Church Ballinrobe for Requiem Mass at 12 o’clock with the Funeral proceeding to the New Cemetery Ballinrobe. House private please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.facebook.com/omalleyfuneraldirectors

Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Mayo / Roscommon Hospice. https://www.hospice.ie/

The death has occurred of John Butler

Marine Drive, Tramore, Waterford

Predeceased by his father Richard (Dick)

Sadly missed by his mother Kathleen, brothers Seamus and Alan, sisters Sharon and Elaine, sisters-in-law Eve and Rebecca, Elaine's partner Dave, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Tom McCarthy

Ballinagulkee, Ballinamult, Waterford



McCARTHY; Ballinagulkee, Ballinamult, Co. Waterford. On 24th December 2021, unexpectedly at his home, Tom. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Marion (nee Howell), loving Dad to Michelle Hickey, Caroline Ryan and Amanda McCarthy, grandchildren Caelan, Abbie, Andrew, Caoimhe, Colin, and Noah, sons-in-law Tony Hickey, Paud Ryan and Michael Ryan, brother Joe O’Connell, sister Kitty O’Loughlin, sister-in-law Kathleen O’Connell, brother-in-law Tommie O’Loughlin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin

on Wednesday evening 29th December 2021 from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 30th December 2021 at 12.00 noon.

in St. Mary’s Church Touraneena.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

Funeral cortege will leave Tom’s home on Thursday morning at 11.20am and will go via Hanrahan’s Bar and Ballinamult Cross for St. Mary’s Church, Touraneena,

if people wish to acknowledge the funeral cortege,

please do so in line with social distancing.

The death has occurred of Audrey Duggan (née Cooper)

St. Brigid's Well, Dungarvan, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford



DUGGAN; St. Brigid’s Well, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. On 24th December 2021, peacefully, Audrey (nee Cooper), loving wife of the late Ned Duggan, mother of the late Maria Fennessy. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Peter Cooper, son-in-law Paudie Fennessy, grandchildren Peter, Jamie, Luke, Nina, Laura, Tracey, Daniel and Jenna, special friends Marie Kelly and Monica Imbad Corin, nephew Eugene, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Tuesday evening 28th December 2021 from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin.

Funeral mass on Wednesday morning 29th December 2021 at 11.00am.

Followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin

The death has occurred of Fr. Canic Murphy

Bridge Street, Waterford City, Waterford / Cork

Fr. Canice (Michael), beloved brother of Marie, Padraig, and the late John and Sr. M deChantal (Anne) Murphy.

Deeply regretted by his Dominican Community and Province, his brother, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Monday evening from 4 pm with prayers at 5.30 pm.

Requiem Mass in St Saviour’s Church, Bridge Street, Waterford, on Tuesday 28th at 11.30am burial immediately afterwards in St. Otterans Cemetery.

Those attending the funeral are requested to adhere to social distancing guidelines.