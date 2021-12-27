Search

27 Dec 2021

New dean of Waterford appointed

New dean of Waterford appointed

(Image: Cashel Anglican)

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

The Reverend Bruce Hayes has been appointed dean of Waterford and rector of Waterford Union of Parishes in the Church of Ireland Diocese of Cashel, Ferns, and Ossory.

His installation as dean and institution as rector will take place on Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

Bishop Michael Burrows made the announcement.

He said the appointment of Bruce Hayes as dean of Waterford is 'great news for parish and diocese' and everyone looks forward to benefiting from his 'energy, positivity, and pastoral commitment'.

"He brings to his new parish rich experience from contexts as different as Skibbereen, Co Cork, and Dalkey, Co Dublin. Waterford will discover him to be joyful in his approach, and sensitive in his care." added Bishop Burrows.

The dean–elect is married to Samantha and they have three sons. He was born in Dublin and grew up in Tullow, County Dublin. He graduated from UCD in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Philosophy, was ordained deacon in 2001, and priest the following year.

He served at Saint Finnian’s Church, in Belfast, as a curate and accepted the call to Abbeystrewry Union in Cork in 2004 where he served as rector until 2013. He then returned to Dublin to serve as rector of St. Patrick’s Church, Dalkey. A rugby fan, he also enjoys vegetable growing and carpentry.

“I look forward to getting to know the people and the city of Waterford,” he says, “and trust they will hold my family and I in their prayers whilst we prepare for the move.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media