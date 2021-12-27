Search

27 Dec 2021

Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan set to be replaced in the new year

Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan set to be replaced in the new year

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

The Local Authority Home Loan Scheme will replace the Rebuilding Ireland Home Scheme from January 4, 2022.

Waterford City and County Council said all applications submitted on or after January 4 2022 must be on the new LAHL Application Form.

Applications will be assessed under the new Housing Loans Regulations 2021 and associated Local Authority Home Loan Credit Policy Guidelines 2021.

This change will have no adverse effect on applications already received by Waterford City & County Council, added the Local Authority.

