Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan set to be replaced in the new year

The Local Authority Home Loan Scheme will replace the Rebuilding Ireland Home Scheme from January 4, 2022.
Waterford City and County Council said all applications submitted on or after January 4 2022 must be on the new LAHL Application Form.
Applications will be assessed under the new Housing Loans Regulations 2021 and associated Local Authority Home Loan Credit Policy Guidelines 2021.
This change will have no adverse effect on applications already received by Waterford City & County Council, added the Local Authority.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.