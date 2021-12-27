Search

27 Dec 2021

Death notices and funeral arrangements - Monday morning, December 27

Clodagh Nagle

The death has occurred of Marie Mc Donnell
Glebe Street, Ballinrobe, Mayo / Dungarvan, Waterford

Marie Mc Donnell (nee Coffey) Glebe Street, Ballinrobe and formerly of Dungarvin Co. Waterford. Peacefully in the tender loving care of the management and staff of Friars Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband John. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her sons Gerry, Jimmy, Dave, Adrian and Daniel, daughter Dympna, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends in Ireland and England, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Ballinrobe (F31H289), for family and close friends on Tuesday evening (28th Dec.) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to her son Gerry’s home. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary’s Church Ballinrobe for Requiem Mass at 12 o’clock with the Funeral proceeding to the New Cemetery Ballinrobe. House private please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.facebook.com/omalleyfuneraldirectors

Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Mayo / Roscommon Hospice. https://www.hospice.ie/

The death has occurred of John Butler
Marine Drive, Tramore, Waterford

Predeceased by his father Richard (Dick)

Sadly missed by his mother Kathleen, brothers Seamus and Alan, sisters Sharon and Elaine, sisters-in-law Eve and Rebecca, Elaine's partner Dave, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Tom McCarthy
Ballinagulkee, Ballinamult, Waterford

McCARTHY; Ballinagulkee, Ballinamult, Co. Waterford. On 24th December 2021, unexpectedly at his home, Tom. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Marion (nee Howell), loving Dad to Michelle Hickey, Caroline Ryan and Amanda McCarthy, grandchildren Caelan, Abbie, Andrew, Caoimhe, Colin, and Noah, sons-in-law Tony Hickey, Paud Ryan and Michael Ryan, brother Joe O’Connell, sister Kitty O’Loughlin, sister-in-law Kathleen O’Connell, brother-in-law Tommie O’Loughlin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin

on Wednesday evening 29th December 2021 from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 30th December 2021 at 12.00 noon.

in St. Mary’s Church Touraneena.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

Funeral cortege will leave Tom’s home on Thursday morning at 11.20am and will go via Hanrahan’s Bar and Ballinamult Cross for St. Mary’s Church, Touraneena,

if people wish to acknowledge the funeral cortege,

please do so in line with social distancing.

The death has occurred of Audrey Duggan (née Cooper)
St. Brigid's Well, Dungarvan, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford

DUGGAN; St. Brigid’s Well, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. On 24th December 2021, peacefully, Audrey (nee Cooper), loving wife of the late Ned Duggan, mother of the late Maria Fennessy. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Peter Cooper, son-in-law Paudie Fennessy, grandchildren Peter, Jamie, Luke, Nina, Laura, Tracey, Daniel and Jenna, special friends Marie Kelly and Monica Imbad Corin, nephew Eugene, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Tuesday evening 28th December 2021 from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin.

Funeral mass on Wednesday morning 29th December 2021 at 11.00am.

Followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin

The death has occurred of Fr. Canic Murphy
Bridge Street, Waterford City, Waterford / Cork

Fr. Canice (Michael), beloved brother of Marie, Padraig, and the late John and Sr. M deChantal (Anne) Murphy.

Deeply regretted by his Dominican Community and Province, his brother, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Monday evening from 4 pm with prayers at 5.30 pm.

Requiem Mass in St Saviour’s Church, Bridge Street, Waterford, on Tuesday 28th at 11.30am burial immediately afterwards in St. Otterans Cemetery.

Those attending the funeral are requested to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

