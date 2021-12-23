Santa Clause visits Waterford

The residents, staff, and management of Dunabbey House residential nursing unit and Dungarvan Community Hospital extended their thanks to the local community and businesses in West Waterford who has supported the facility during the last year.
The residents enjoyed a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus this year.
Director of Nursing at Dungarvan Community Hospital/Dunabbey House Paula French said 2021 turned out to be another 'challenging year' for Dungarvan Community Hospital and Dunabbey House but the support from residents, staff, their families, and the communities around us in West Waterford has been 'outstanding'.
"We would like to wish everyone a very happy, peaceful, and most importantly a safe and healthy Christmas. We look forward to a better and safer 2022 for all." added Ms. French.
