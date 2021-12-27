Search

27 Dec 2021

Waterford man puts Irish dental technology on the global map for sustainability

Waterford man puts Irish dental technology on the global map for sustainability

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Waterford man Kevin Keane has helped put Irish dental technology firm Dentaqua on the global map for sustainability.  

The company has been honoured with a global sustainability award for its leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices. 

Mr Keane, chief operating officer with Dentaqua, said the SEAL Sustainable Product Award honours innovative and impactful products that are literally “purpose-built” for a sustainable future. 

The award is recognition for Dentaqua’s complete dental disinfection system. Dentaqua replaces traditional chemical disinfectants with a device that produces eco-friendly disinfectants on demand.  Dentaqua’s device produces a dental practice’s entire disinfectant needs for use in surface disinfection, hand sanitising, impression disinfection, dental waterline disinfection, and more. 

The only inputs to the Dentaqua device are water and a trace amount of salt, The disinfectant produced is non-toxic, yet has a 30 second kill time.   

Mr Keane said the company was very proud to be the first dentistry product to win a SEAL Award for sustainability. 

“Our goal is to help dental practices become more sustainable.  The average dental practice disposes of 20,000 single-use wipes annually – that’s two billion wipes disposed of every year by the industry. Dentaqua eliminates the use of single-use wipes and disinfectant packaging.  Furthermore, by eliminating all harmful chemicals, the practice is a safer place for staff and patients,” he said. 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media