Waterford man puts Irish dental technology on the global map for sustainability

Waterford man Kevin Keane has helped put Irish dental technology firm Dentaqua on the global map for sustainability.

The company has been honoured with a global sustainability award for its leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

Mr Keane, chief operating officer with Dentaqua, said the SEAL Sustainable Product Award honours innovative and impactful products that are literally “purpose-built” for a sustainable future.

The award is recognition for Dentaqua’s complete dental disinfection system. Dentaqua replaces traditional chemical disinfectants with a device that produces eco-friendly disinfectants on demand. Dentaqua’s device produces a dental practice’s entire disinfectant needs for use in surface disinfection, hand sanitising, impression disinfection, dental waterline disinfection, and more.

The only inputs to the Dentaqua device are water and a trace amount of salt, The disinfectant produced is non-toxic, yet has a 30 second kill time.

Mr Keane said the company was very proud to be the first dentistry product to win a SEAL Award for sustainability.

“Our goal is to help dental practices become more sustainable. The average dental practice disposes of 20,000 single-use wipes annually – that’s two billion wipes disposed of every year by the industry. Dentaqua eliminates the use of single-use wipes and disinfectant packaging. Furthermore, by eliminating all harmful chemicals, the practice is a safer place for staff and patients,” he said.