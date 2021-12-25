WATCH: Waterford students come together virtually to sing for charity (Image: Youth Virtual Choir)
Young people from the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore came together virtually to support Mary's Meals.
The Youth Virtual Choir sang a rendition of 'Somewhere in your Silent Night'.
To donate, click here.
Mary's Meals is an international organisation that sets up school feeding programmes in some of the poorest countries in the world.
Daily meals are provided in school for over 2 million children in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Eastern Europe.
For just €18.30, a child can be fed for an entire school year.
Mary's Meals keep its running costs low, and for every €1 donated, at least 93c is spent on their charitable activities
