Waterford employers are urged to 'springboard' company success by allowing employees to upskill

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is calling on employers in Waterford to support their staff in availing of the online Springboard Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Marketing Practice.

The part-time online programme will run on Thursdays from 2.00 – 8.00 pm starting on January 20, 2022.

Course leader, Dr Paul Morrissey said the course is into its fourth cycle of the PGDip in Digital Marketing Practice.

"With so much marketing activity now moved online we’ve had massive interest in the course from businesses across the South East. We’re talking to them constantly and the feedback has been very positive." added Dr Morrissey.

Springboard+ is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Social Fund as part of the ESF programme or Employability, Inclusion and Learning 2014-2020.

Springboard courses that are scheduled to start at WIT in January are: a Cert in Automation Engineering, the online Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Marketing Practice, the online Higher Diploma in Science in Computer Science, and online Higher Diploma in Business Systems Analysis.

In addition, there are a number of other courses starting in January that are useful for the workplace include: the 12 week Certificate in Human Resource Management and Certificate in Project Management courses and the 8-week Payroll and Computerised Accounts course.

In addition WIT runs 12-week Digital Marketing and Social Media and Introduction to Radio Broadcasting and Presenting courses.

The institute runs a number of courses aimed at nursing healthcare professionals. It also has two courses for music lovers and music teachers: Keyboard Skills Module and Western Art Music: Baroque to Mid-20th Century.

“There is no need to wait until September to start a course. Applications for part-time flexible courses starting in January 2022 at Waterford institute of Technology (WIT) will close on 10 January,” said Neil Quinlan, Head of the Department of Lifelong Learning at WIT.