Christmas opening hours at Waterford City and County Council

Waterford City & County Council’s Customer Service offices will close at 2 pm today, December 23, 2021.
The offices will reopen with normal hours of 9:30am-4pm, on Wednesday, December 29.
The offices will close at 2pm on New Year’s Eve and reopen with normal hours on January 4, 2022.
For more information, click here.
#Waterford City & County Council’s Customer Service offices will close at 2 pm on Thurs 23rd reopening with normal hours of 9:30am-4pm, on Wed 29th . The offices will close at 2pm on New Year’s Eve and reopen with normal hours on Jan. 4thhttps://t.co/zpCpJUUY2X— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) December 22, 2021
Happy Christmas pic.twitter.com/4RKV5YgxhK
Children thrive on routines and consistency, and when plans change last minute, they can often find it difficult
TY students of De La Salle College, with teachers Claire Ryan, Eoin Tallon and Stephen O’Neil, sponsor Tom Murphy of Tom Murphy Car Sales, and Ella Ryan. (Image: John Power)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.