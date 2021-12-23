Walk-in booster clinic in Waterford today

WIT Arena is operating a Walk-in Booster Vaccination Clinic for people over the age of 40 today, December 23.
The clinic is open until 5:30 pm today.
People in this age cohort are encouraged to come along and get their booster vaccination before Christmas.
