Apple Market Sunday Sessions are happening today at Waterford Winterval

The last Apple Market Sunday Sessions are happening at Waterford Winterval today.
It is kicking off at 1pm and has a great line-up in store.
Hot Club De Deise kicks off the Sunday Session at 1pm, followed by Monkey Harris, Calypso Trio and High Hopes Choir are closing out the day.
The event is located at Ever-Greenway Festive Quarter.
THE LAST @TheAppleMarketW SUNDAY SESSIONS ARE HAPPENING TODAY FROM 1pm! And what a way to sing out the final weekend of #winterval with this incredible lineup of local artists & performers.— Winterval Waterford (@Winterval_WAT) December 19, 2021
Located in the Ever-Greenway Festive Quarter, sponsored by @SouthernAssembl #winterval pic.twitter.com/3qtByxPx8m
