Waterford IT are running a walk-in vaccination centre today

The Health Service Executive (HSE) are operating walk-in clinics for Covid-19 vaccines today, December 19.
Waterford IT are operating walk-in centres for Boosters for 40 years and older: 8.15am to 4pm and Healthcare workers: 8.15am to 5.15pm.
The walk-in clinics are for dose 1 and dose 2, and booster vaccines for healthcare workers and people aged over 40.
The HSE is updating its Twitter account with waiting times at various vaccination centres across the country.
UPDATE - Current queueing times— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 19, 2021
St. Fintan's Campus - 45 minutes
Cavan - no queue
individuals in the 40-49 age group are eligible to get Covid-19 booster vaccines in vaccination centres, GPs, and pharmacies.
HSE Chief Paul Reid has encouraged people to come forward for booster vaccine at the earliest opportunity.
