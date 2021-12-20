REVEALED: Three electoral areas in Waterford are ABOVE the national average

Waterford's Covid-19 case figures have been released by each electoral area.

With a population of 17,120, Portlaw-KilmacThomas LEA-5 in County Waterford has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 2137.9 per 100k of the population.

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 366 Covid-19 cases.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Portlaw-KilmacThomas is currently above the national average of 1,305.1 per 100k of the population as of 13-12-2021

Waterford City South LEA-6 boasts a population of 22,476 and has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1953.2 per 100k of the population.

439 cases were recorded in a 14 day period.

Waterford City South LEA-6 is currently above the national average of 1,305.1 per 100k of the population.

10,724 people live in Lismore LEA-3 in County Waterford which has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1482.7 per 100k of the population.

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 159.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate is above the national average of 1,305.1 per 100k.

The following areas are BELOW the national average.

Tramore Waterford City West LEA-6 has a 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1233.7 per 100k of the population.

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 276.

Dungarvan LEA-6 in County Waterford has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1161.1 per 100k of the population.

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 238.

The population of the electoral area is 20,497.

Waterford City East LEA-6 has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1131.1 per 100k of the population.

260 cases were confirmed in the last two weeks.