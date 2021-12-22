Search

22 Dec 2021

Solar farm planned for Waterford

Clodagh Nagle

Power Capital Renewable Energy (PCRE) backed by French investor Omnes Capital, has acquired six ready-to-build solar farms with a combined capacity in excess of 240 MW from RES.

The solar farms are in several counties including Waterford, Galway, Clare, and Kildare.  

The acquisition brings PCRE’s total portfolio of solar farms to over 1.1GW making it the largest solar independent power producer in Ireland.  

RES is the world’s largest independent renewable energy company.

It has been developing the portfolio of solar farms in Ireland over the last number of years and has obtained planning permissions from local councils and grid connections from ESBN and Eirgrid.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022.

Co-Founder of PCRE, Justin Browne said this is a 'major statement' of the companies ambitions in Ireland.

"It’s a disappointment to think that Ireland still produces so much of its energy in the sunny months from coal and gas, when the alternative is right here, right now. We need policymakers to remove the barricades for renewable energy in Ireland, if Ireland is to get even close to meeting our CO2 reduction targets by 2030." added Mr. Browne.

