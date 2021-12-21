Search

21 Dec 2021

Latest: Christmas opening hours at Civic Amenity Sites

Clodagh Nagle

Waterford City & County Council have announced the opening hours for their Civic Amenity Sites during Christmas 2021.

Civic Amenity sites at Kilbarry and Ballinamuck will operate reduced opening hours over the Festive Season.

It is important to take note of the following: 

Monday, December 20 to Thursday, December 23:

Kilbarry, Waterford: Open from 11am to 4pm.

Ballinamuck, Dungarvan: Open from 8.30am to 1.00pm, and 1.30pm to 4.00pm.

Both sites will be closed for the Christmas Holidays from Friday December 24th to Tuesday December 28th inclusive.

Wednesday December 29 to Friday December 31:

Kilbarry, Waterford: Open from 11am to 4pm.

Ballinamuck, Dungarvan, Open Wed & Thurs from 8.30am to 1.00pm, and 1.30pm to 4.00pm. (December 31st closing time is 3pm)

Both sites will be closed for the New Year on 1st, 2nd and 3rd of January 2022 and will reopen at 8.30am on Tuesday 4th January 2022.

 

Local News

