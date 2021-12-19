Winter Solstice festival to take place in Waterford tonight

The Waterford Winter Firedance will take place on December 21, 2021.

The event is six specially curated concerts and exhibitions spread across the County, culminating with a spectacular Sky Firedance fireworks display.

The Winter Firedance will bring together one of the most spread-out and varied programmes seen in this country all in one evening.

From the North County, South County, East County, Middle County, and West County the Winter Firedance will cover everything.

Visual Arts, Experimental Music, Jazz, Traditional, Rock, Poetry, and Story-telling will all happen in this event occurring on the longest evening of the year – The Winter Solstice.

The sky across the County will explode in a massive coordinated display of fireworks.

For seven minutes the skies above the Deise will be dominated by Brocades, Chrysanthemums, Comets, Waterfalls, Dragon Eggs, Palm Trees, Strobes, Tourbillions, and Willows. What a way to celebrate the longest and most mysterious night of the year!

The twin goals of the Waterford Winter Firedance are to give as many people as possible the chance to get out, be entertained, and celebrate in a safe fashion as well as to employ the professionals who were hit especially badly over the past two years.

Events happening during the Winter fire dance.

Waterford City: Come dressed in your best to see a collection of Waterford’s finest singers from all genres and generation put on an evening of Cabaret, Christmas songs, Celtic, grunge, Eclectic Pop, backed by the Solstice Super Band combining Music Generation Tutors and Specialist musicians from across the Deise. Curated by Mod Poets Anna Jordan for Waterford Council - Tops, Tails and super glam Ball Gowns are especially welcome. (Free event but bookings essential)

Kilmurrin: SuperSonic Sand is a visual arts collaborative project incorporating electronic music and sand art creating a visual feast for the senses produced by The Art Hand and Rebecca Cappuccino. The aim is to tickle the audience further with live performances from Waterford’s and Ireland’s best electronic artists on an awe-inspiring constantly moving seascape. Expect blinding lights, sonic waves and a big bang ending. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind event. (Free event but bookings essential)

Dungarvan: A traditional super feast of Irish music coming live from Dungarvan town square featuring some of the best Trad bands around and a few regular faces too.

Cappoquin: Festival in a Van comes to Cappoquin with live music and spoken word to celebrate the Winter Solstice. Join Sasha Terfos and some great musical talent as the Van rocks up for #SafeCraic

Ballyduff Upper: An evening of Irish traditional music, dance, story & song as well as contemporary rock, folk & country music. The evening will feature talent from The Booley House Irish Traditional Show, Mike Humphries, The Boofs & the local Comhaltas group. (Free event - but bookings essential)

Ballymacarbry: Looking for something to do to celebrate the winter solstice, why not come join us at Ballymacarbry Community Centre grounds at 7pm for a fun-filled evening with D.Js, guests, and Supersoul Machine. (Free event but bookings essential)

Waterford County: Firework Firedance! Seven minutes of skyfire - all over County Waterford - Ireland's biggest Fireworks display this side of the millennium.

For more information on the event, click here.