20 Dec 2021

WATCH: Older residents in local Waterford community reminisce on school days

WATCH: Creative Ireland launch video telling old school stories from local Waterford community

Reminiscing on their school days in Clonea (Image: Creative Ireland documentary)

Clodagh Nagle

A project by Creative Ireland titled 'Our Future Is In Our Past' brought a local community together by re-telling their old school stories.

Two local Waterford artists Marguerite Kent and John Bermingham captured the older members of the community of Clonea Power, Rathgormack, and Mothel as they brought their past back to life.

The venue for filming was the recently renovated Old School in Clonea, County Waterford.

Creative Ireland Waterford said this venue was significant for participants as it brought back memories of school days.

"Their experience of school, travelling to school and reminded them of students who have passed away, teachers who were kind and some experiences that weren't so nice and their chats and friendships and the delight in meeting up again all took on a life of its own." added Creative Ireland Waterford.

The video embodies the community spirit that exists and the stories and tales from a time long ago.

The richness, rawness, and realness shine through in every story told and the documentary is a travel back in time.

One participant describes his transition from learning at the school to working at the school, and eventually, his child took a teaching position at the same school.

Another man pays tribute to his life in Ireland, finding employment locally, marrying his wife in the locality, and the ability to raise his kids in comparison to his school peers who had to emigrate.

