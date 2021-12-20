Search

20 Dec 2021

Waterford girl wins Snowman for Carla colouring competition

The competition was ran by the Irish Independent and Andrew McGinley

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

12-year-old Clíodhna Byrne from County Waterford won the Snowman for Carla competition, run by the Irish Independent.ie and Andrew McGinley, Carla's father.

The Snowman for Carla colouring competition was set up in memory of Carla McGinley who died in January 2020, and the winner was announced on her fifth birthday. 

The Irish Independent said the competition received more than 2,000 entries and the winner was picked by three of Carla's friends who "loved the colours on the reindeer" and the winning picture "was clever how Clíodhna didn’t fill Santa’s mug up to the brim."

Irish Independent Editor Cormac Bourke said: “Andrew’s story has touched the nation. Every parent will understand his efforts to create a positive legacy for Darragh, Conor, and Carla but few of us can comprehend how he does it."

In honour of Carla's birthday, digital screens featuring her Snowman for Carla logo are in place across various Irish Rail and Busaras stations.

Andrew McGinley paid tribute to winner Cliondha Byrne on her first-place picture and said everyone who entered the competition "did Carla proud".

