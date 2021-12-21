Search

21 Dec 2021

REVEALED: Three electoral areas in Waterford are ABOVE the national average

REVEALED: Three electoral areas in Waterford are ABOVE the national average

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Waterford's Covid-19 case figures have been released by each electoral area.

With a population of 17,120, Portlaw-KilmacThomas LEA-5 in County Waterford has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 2137.9 per 100k of the population. 

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 366 Covid-19 cases.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Portlaw-KilmacThomas is currently above the national average of 1,305.1 per 100k of the population as of 13-12-2021

Waterford City South LEA-6 boasts a population of 22,476 and has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1953.2 per 100k of the population. 

439 cases were recorded in a 14 day period. 

Waterford City South LEA-6 is currently above the national average of 1,305.1 per 100k of the population.

10,724 people live in Lismore LEA-3 in County Waterford which has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1482.7 per 100k of the population. 

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 159.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate is above the national average of 1,305.1 per 100k.

The following areas are BELOW the national average.

Tramore Waterford City West LEA-6 has a 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1233.7 per 100k of the population. 

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 276.

Dungarvan LEA-6 in County Waterford has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1161.1 per 100k of the population. 

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 238.

The population of the electoral area is 20,497.

Waterford City East LEA-6 has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1131.1 per 100k of the population. 

260 cases were confirmed in the last two weeks. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media