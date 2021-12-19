Death notices and funeral arrangements - Sunday morning, December 19

The death has occurred of Pat Browne

Skehard Road, Blackrock, Cork / Dungarvan, Waterford



BROWNE (Skehard Road, Blackrock and formerly of Dungarvan, Co. Waterford): On December 17th, 2021, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice PAT (late of North Mon. & St.Michael’s Credit Union) darling husband and best friend of Mary (née Kelleher), adored dad of Maurice, Shella and Mairéad.

Fondly remembered by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Denis and Kieran, grandsons Noel, Cian, Ben and Dean, brothers-in-law Denis and Donal, sister-in-law Marie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh.O’Connor Ltd: On Monday (December 20th) from 3.00pm to 4.00pm.

Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Tuesday (December 21st) in the Church of the Holy Cross, Mahon. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Marymount Hospice.

Please leave your personal message for Pat’s family on the condolence section below or through

www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

(All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines)“May he rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Michael Daly Snr

Knocknagranagh and Bridgie Terries, The Pike, Dungarvan, Waterford



Michael Daly Snr, Knocknagranagh and Bridgie Terries, The Pike, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford on Thursday 16th December 2021. Predeceased by his father Jack, mother Mai and brother Francis. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, children Brenda, Michael, Shane, Mark, Sharon, Eoin, Elaine and Alan, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Bridgie Terries Bar and Restaurant, The Pike, Dungarvan on Sunday 19th December from 4p.m – 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday 20th December at 11a.m in St. Gotbnait’s Church, Kilgobinet. Private cremation will take place later at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Livestream of Michael’s Funeral Mass will take place from 10:50a.m. on Monday 20th December and can be viewed by following the link below:

https://www.livestreamireland.ie/md201221

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Irish Kidney association.

The death has occurred of Ellen-Helen Egan (née Acheson)

Powerstown Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford



Ellen (Helen) Egan (nee Acheson) Powerstown Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Glenegad, Co. Waterford, 17th December 2021, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by her Husband Michael (Mick) Egan, brothers Eamon and Seamus, niece Sadie and nephew Fred. Sadly missed by her loving sons Patrick, James, Peter and Michael, daughters Helena, Mary and Anne, daughter in law Paula, sons in law Barry and Mylo, partners Mary and Orla, grandchildren Rachel, Isobel, Adam, Joe and Michael, brother Liam, sister Nora (Keating), sisters in law Nora Acheson, Eileen Acheson, Barbara Acheson, Mary Deegan, and Nancy Egan, brother in law, Paddy Egan, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Helen Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Helen’s funeral cortège will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Monday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of MICHAEL KELLY

Robinsons Lane, Waterford City, Waterford

Predeceased by his brother Johnny, sisters Mary, Annie and Aggie.

Will be sadly missed by his son Michael, daughters Paula and Elaine, grandchildren Lauren, Conor, Ava, Aidan, Aoife and Niamh, daughter-in-law Dervilla, sister-law-Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home on Monday from 5 pm with prayers at 6 pm. Michael’s funeral cortége will be walking from Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday 21st of December passing Robinson's Lane via Mayor's Walk at 10:15 am en route to Ballybricken Church for Mass on arrival at 10:30 am followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

The death has occurred of Mary (Tessie) QUILTY (née Revelles)

Upper Drumdowney, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Abbeyside, Waterford

Predeceased by her husband Anthony, daughter Margaret and son Alan.

Tessie will be sadly missed by her daughters Martina, Catherine and Ann, son Michael, grandsons Christopher and Michéal, great-grandson Reece, sisters Esther and Myra, Brothers Michael and Nicky, son-in-law John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday December 21st from 5.00pm until 7.00pm

Requiem mass in Holy Trinity Without Church, Ballybricken, on Wednesday December 22nd at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Jack Williams

Marian Park, Waterford City, Waterford

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Philomena, Daughter Tina and her partner Eamonn, Grandchildren Claire, Paul and Laura and their partners Ronan, Sinead and Adam, Great grandchildren Erin and Emmi, brother Paddy, sisters in Law and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Matt and George and his sisters Aileen and Maria and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Sunday 19th December from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner via Aperee Care (Havenwood) on Monday 20th for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kit (Catherine) Brennan

Dunmore Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Predeceased by her parents Jim & Mai Brennan, sisters Alice, Mary, Joan and most recently Betty (Elizabeth) in the USA.

Passed away peacefully following a short illness.

Will be sadly missed by her brothers Eddie and Jim, sisters Helen (Griffin) and Nuala (O’Leary), nieces, nephews, godchildren, family, neighbours and many many friends.

May Kit Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Monday at 10 am in the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Kit's Requiem Mass will be live-streamed from 10 am by following the link hereunder:

Kit's funeral cortege will be walking from the Grotto, Ferrybank at approximately 9:50 am for Mass on arrival at 10 am on Monday giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to the Waterford Solas Centre by following the link below:

The death has occurred of Carmel Doyle (nee Rocheford)

Newpark, Ferrybank, Waterford

Peacefully at Rockshire Care Centre surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband John. Carmel will be sadly missed by her son Leonard, daughters Rachel (Scally), Gloria (Flynn), Rebecca (Rockett), Jullieanne (Doyle) and Mary Rose, daughter-in-law Aideen, sons-in-law John, Shane, Brian and Ronan, grandchildren Matthew, Ellen, Beth, Luke, Aisling, Maeve, Lucy, Darragh, Rory, Seán, Liam and Roisín, brothers Ned, William and Seamus, sisters Stella (Walsh) and Marie (Forristal), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Carmel will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank,on Saturday, 18th December, from 3pm until 4.30pm. Removal on Sunday 19th December, walking from Power's Funeral Home to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, at 11am arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Carmel's Mass, please click link below at 11.15am on Sunday

https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/

The death has occurred of Michael Hanrahan

St. Martins Avenue, Shortcourse, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by his sisters Christine and Denise, nephews David and Paul, niece Debbie, brother-in-law Tony, Denise's partner Pat, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday from 4 pm with prayers at 5 pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly at 2 pm followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Michael's funeral cortége will be passing the entrance to Farran Park en route to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner at approximately 2.45 pm on Sunday giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Heart Foundation by following the link below:

The death has occurred of David (Davy) POWER

Late of Kilmacquague, Dunmore East, Waterford / Cork

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken children Jamie and Chloe and their mother Carolyn, he will be sadly missed by his parents Trish and David (Tuddy), brothers Gordon and Ian, sisters Leanne and Gail, nephews, niece, cousins, extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing at his parents residence Kilmacquague, Dunmore East, (X91 HKK6) on Saturday (December 18th) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11:30am (December 19th) in Our Lady’s Church, Carbally, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Carbally New Cemetery.

Family flowers only, Donations, if desired, to Irish Society for Autism by following the link www.autism.ie

The death has occurred of Margaret Sheridan (née Burke)

St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Predeceased by her husband Benny

Will be sadly missed by her daughters Margaret and Vivienne, sons Derek, Pat, John and David, sons-in-law Jimmy and Rob, daughters-in-law Terase, Ann, Tracey and Louise, sisters-in-law Nora and Maureen, brother-in-law Bobby, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Monday, December 20th, from 6.00pm until 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford on Tuesday, December 21st, at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Margaret’s funeral cortege will pass her residence on Tuesday at approximately 11.50am on route to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

The death has occurred of Michael Derrick Young

Fairview Cottage, High Road, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford



YOUNG; Fairview Cottage, High Road, Ballyduff Upper, Co. Waterford. On 15th December 2021, peacefully, Michael Derrick, loving husband of the late Josephine (nee Williams). Deeply regretted by his loving son Michael, daughter Jane, brother Vincent Young, daughter-in-law Annette, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Emma, Elizabeth, Michael, Kevin, Jennifer, Kathryn, Daniel great-grandchildren Gabriel, Ethan, Raphael, Misha, Xavier, Lucas, Simeon, Bella, Isaac, Ellie, Tobias, Ezekiel, sisters-in-law Alma, Ann, Gladys and Hazel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home Tallow on Sunday from 5.00pm to 6.00pm.

Cremation Service will take place on Monday morning at 11.00am in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.