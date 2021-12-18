'Every Brilliant Thing' comes to Gartner Lane next year

Gartner Lane will host an Abbey Theatre production titled: Every Brilliant Thing next year.
The production was written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe.
It is directed by Andrea Ainsworth, and is narrated by Amy Conroy.
Waterford Arts said: "Start your new year with a play about all the things worth living for.
"You’re seven years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid’ She finds it hard to be happy. You start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world.
"Jump in and be part of the creative experience as the audience help tell this poignant and hilarious story. Talking honestly and compassionately about mental health. Every Brilliant Thing is an hour of uplifting humour."
Tickets will cost €22 and €20 conc.
The play is an hour long and starts at 8pm on Feburary 4 and Feburary 5, 2022.
For more information, click here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.