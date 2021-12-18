Half a million euro funding for Waterford greenways

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has confirmed that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has issued the Greenways and national road funding allocations totalling €676 million to local authorities for 2022.

Cork and Waterford are developing a Mallow to Dungarvan route.

€100,000 has been allocated to Suir Blueway Waterford Greenway Link: Carrick on Suir to Kilmeaden.

TII is responsible for securing the provision of a safe and efficient road network and provides annual funding allocations to local authorities for this purpose.

Funding of circa €60 million has been allocated to around 40 Greenway projects across the country in 2022, in nearly every single county.

Minister Ryan said the funding will join the Waterford to New Ross Greenway with the Waterford Greenway.

€400,000 has been allocated for this funding.

"We are moving into a new and exciting phase when more and more Greenways are being connected, with TII also developing a National Cycle Network.”

