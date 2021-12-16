Death notices and funeral arrangements - Thursday evening, December 16

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Curtin

Blenheim Heights, Waterford City, Waterford

Beloved husband of Frances and much loved father and best friend to Karen (Australia), Shane and James. Predeceased by his brother Eugene.

Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Stephanie, grandchildren Callum and Aoife (Perth), Benjamin and Stella and their mam Martina, Lilly and Alfie, his brothers Bill, Austin and Vincent, his sisters Pat and Margaret, brothers-in-law Tommy and Brendan, sisters-in-law Angela and Suzanne, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Requiem mass on Saturday at 12noon in St. Nicholas' Church Faithlegg followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice

The death has occurred of Sandra McDonnell (née Crane)

Coolbagh, Clashmore, Waterford / Buncrana, Donegal



Sandra, late of Clashmore, Donegal, UK, and Spain, peacefully at her home in Coolbagh, with her family beloved wife of Eugene and much loved Mam of Emma, Donna, and Charlotte, sadly missed by her loving family, grandkids Ali, Zoe, Fiadh and Amelia, her brother Robert, sister Karen, relatives and friends.

Sandra's Cremation Service will take place on Saturday at 2pm at The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, this service can be viewed on the Island Crematorium website.

The death has occurred of Margaret Sheridan (née Burke)

St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Predeceased by her husband Benny

Will be sadly missed by her daughters Margaret and Vivienne, sons Derek, Pat, John and David, sons-in-law Jimmy and Rob, daughters-in-law Terase, Ann, Tracey and Louise, sisters-in-law Nora and Maureen, brother-in-law Bobby, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Monday, December 20th, from 6.00pm until 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford on Tuesday, December 21st, at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Margaret’s funeral cortege will pass her residence on Tuesday at approximately 11.50am on route to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

The death has occurred of Dolores Walsh

281 Queen St, Portlaw, Waterford



The death has occurred of Dolores Walsh, 281 Queen St.,Portlaw, Co. Waterford in the excellent care of the staff atTipperary University Hospital on 15th December 2021.

Predeceased by her parents Eddie & Kitty, her brother Thomas, her brother in law Frankie, sisters in law Philomena and Catherine. Dolores will be forever loved and remembered by her brothers, Philip, Michael & Pat, her sisters Cait Beville,Margaret Carlin, Bernie Crotty and Martina O’Donoghue,nieces, nephews, her brothers in law Michael, Ger & Denis,sister in law Kay, her cousins and friends also Paula, Baz,Denise and staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Carrick Beg.

May she rest in peace.

Dolores will repose at her sister Bernie’s house for a private family wake. Dolores’ remains will be removed on Saturday 18th December at 2pm, walking via Queen St, for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Portlaw followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please

The death has occurred of Michael Derrick Young

Fairview Cottage, High Road, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford



YOUNG; Fairview Cottage, High Road, Ballyduff Upper, Co. Waterford. On 15th December 2021, peacefully, Michael Derrick, loving husband of the late Josephine (nee Williams). Deeply regretted by his loving son Michael, daughter Jane, brother Vincent Young, daughter-in-law Annette, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Emma, Elizabeth, Michael, Kevin, Jennifer, Kathryn, Daniel great-grandchildren Gabriel, Ethan, Raphael, Misha, Xavier, Lucas, Simeon, Bella, Isaac, Ellie, Tobias, Ezekiel, sisters-in-law Alma, Ann, Gladys and Hazel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home Tallow on Sunday from 5.00pm to 6.00pm.

Cremation Service will take place on Monday morning at 11.00am in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The death has occurred of Maurice (Monty) Burke

Killotteran, Butlerstown, Waterford

Monty, deeply regretted by his loving wife Stasia, sons Pat & Paul, daughters Helena, Margaret & Breda, sons-in-law Pat, Gregory & Thomas, Paul's partner Kate, grandchildren Patrick, Jennifer, Michael, Thomas, Kevin, great-grandchildren Sean, Ciara, Ashling & Monty.

May He Rest in Peace

Monty will be reposing in Tom Hennessey's Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Friday evening, 17th of December, from 5pm to 6.30pm, with prayers at 5.30pm. Removal on Saturday, 18th of December, at 11.30am, to The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Butlerstown for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Monty's funeral cortege will pass his residence at approx. 11.45am en route to the church to give neighbours the opportunity to pay their respects.

The death has occurred of Joan Scotchbrook (née Twomey)

Ballyduff Upper, Waterford / Thurles, Tipperary



Joan Scotchbrook nee Twomey, Leicester, England, formerly of Ballyduff Upper, Co. Waterford, Joan, December 11th, 2021, peacefully in the presence of her family. Will be sadly missed by her loving family in England, her brother Michael Twomey (Thurles) and sister Mary Keane (Ballyduff Upper).

Funeral arrangements to follow

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Lynch

Moygannon Court, Warrenpoint, Down / Waterford



Lynch (Warrenpoint/Newry) 14th December 2021, peacefully at hospital. Margaret (Peggy), beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Brigid Lynch and loving sister of the late Thomas, Patrick, Mary, Anna and Philomena. 11, Moygannon Court, Warrenpoint.

May her soul rest in peace

Peggy’s remains will arrive at St. Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint on Friday at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am which can be viewed live on webcam (churchmedia.tv) followed by interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Cullyhanna.

The death has occurred of Mickey Dalton

Graiguemore, Modeligo, Waterford



DALTON; Graiguemore, Modeligo, Co. Waterford. On 14th December 2021, peacefully, Mickey (Musician). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel (Nee Keane), sons James, Paddy, Mike and Donal, daughters Eileen and Carmel, daughters-in-law Ann, Eileen, Bernie and Rita, son-in-law Tom Walsh, grandchildren Mark (and his wife Lucy), Ciaran, Kevin, Ashleigh, Gavin, Niall, Orlaith and Danny, great-grandchildren Maeve and Maisie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to Mickey's family.



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Eileen Mulcahy (née Roche)

5, Congress Villas, Dungarvan, Waterford.



Mulcahy (nee Roche); 5, Congress Villas, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 12th December 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, Eileen, deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, sons Pat, Jim and Thomas, daughters Alice, Tracey and Nicola, grandchildren Laura, Conor, Alanna, Shaun, Owen, Aaron, Sheileen, Ellie-Louise, Rachel, Tiernan and Charlie, great-grandson Cathal, sons-in-law Johnny, Billy and Kieran, daughters-in-law Mags, Ann and Maire, brothers Sean and Jim. Eileen is predeceased by her parents Paddy and Margaret, brother Pad and infant son John.

Eileen will be reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening, 16th December from 5 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m.

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday morning, 17th December in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

We encourage no handshaking or use of condolence books and suggest using the online condolence link below as an option to offer your sympathies.

The death has occurred of Joe Burns

Knockanore, Waterford / Enfield, Meath



BURNS: Knockanore and formerly of Delmere, Enfield, Co. Meath, on 10th December 2021, unexpectedly Joe, (Author of “Secret Courts”). Deeply regretted by his godson Zach, friends Andries, Natalie, Andrew, Maureen, Imelda and Jim, friends of parents and children that were victims of alienation or estrangement, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow on Friday afternoon, 17th December 2021, from 12.00 noon with prayers at 1.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Scared Heart Cemetery, Knockanore for burial at 2.30pm.

Donations towards funeral costs and if surplus will go towards The Training Fund of the Parental Alienation Awareness Association (PAAA).

The death has occurred of John (Shanner) Roche

Ballymun, Dublin / Ferrybank, Waterford



Roche (Ballymun and late of Rockenham, Ferrybank, Co. Waterford) - Dec 10, 2021 (suddenly) at home surrounded by his loving family, John (Shanner); sadly missed by his loving wife Flo, his four sons Keith, Kieran, Callum and Calvin, daughters in law Alison, Alika and Naomi, his dearly loved granddaughters Sophie, Hannah and Aoibhe, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends

May John Rest In Peace.



Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Anne O'Donoghue (née Carroll)

Green Street, Cappoquin, Waterford



O’DONOGHUE; Green Street, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford. On 11th December 2021, peacefully, Anne, (Nee Carroll), loving wife of the late Jamsie O’Donoghue and sister of the late Paddy Carroll. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Mary Coffey, nephews John, Thomas and Kevin Coffey, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Friday evening between 5.00pm and 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Cappoquin.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am.

Followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Family Flowers Only Please.