16 Dec 2021

Hook Lighthouse presents age-old tradition 'Daisy Day' on St. Stephens Day

Clodagh Nagle

Hook Lighthouse will host a variety of traditional events this festive season with a fun-filled St. Stephen's Day planned to feature a traditional Daisy Day Hunt, which derives from the 1940s.

Hook Lighthouse will present ‘Daisy Day’ hosted on St. Stephen's Day.

Hook Lighthouse records show the old custom in the form of 'Penny for a Daisy' which was carried out by the children, and large numbers of children collected the first flowers in 1943 and received pennies for them.

According to Hook Lighthouse, “The child who found the first daisy would win the hunt but lots of children would receive pennies from the families in the area.”

This St. Stephen’s day will see the hunt take place and children receive chocolate treats for their efforts. Free afternoon entertainment will also be on offer and a treasure hunt will take place, plus there will be art workshops with resident artist Rose.

Hook Lighthouse Visitor Centre and Café will close on at 3 pm December 19 and will re-open on St Stephen’s Day at 11 am and will remain open throughout the holiday season. For further details click here.

