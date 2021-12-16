Irish Water continues investment in Waterford

According to the latest Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Drinking Water Report, 99.5% of samples taken across Ireland’s public drinking water supplies are compliant with microbiological and chemical standards and are safe to drink.

Irish Water has been working in partnership with Waterford County Council to address water quality issues across the county since 2014.

New drinking water infrastructure has been built in towns and villages across the county, improving water quality and benefitting local communities.

Irish Water has prioritised investment to improve drinking water quality for residents and businesses across Waterford.

Irish Water has carried out essential upgrade works at Ballyhane, Colligan, Croan Upper, Inchinleamy, Lismore, Smoorebeg, Stradbally, Tallow and Ring/Helvick.

Waterford Disinfection Programme – Irish Water is investing €65 million to upgrade and standardise disinfection systems across the country.

The National Disinfection Programme ensures Waterford will continue to have safe and secure drinking water.

These sites include: Aglish Cul Rua, Ballyheaphy, Ballymacarbry, Ballysaggart, Camphire, Coolboa Reservoir, Deelish Ballinacourty, Dungarvan, Dunhill Ballynageeragh, Dunhill Cois Cille, Faha, Fews, Garravone, Inchinleamy, Kilbrien, Killenagh (Strancally), Kilrossanty, Ballyduff, Cappoquin, Melleray, Modelligo, Monamon, Monea, Rathgormack, Stradbally, Tallow, Tourneena and Villierstown.

Head of Environmental Regulation with Irish Water. Katherine Walshe said given the size and scale of investment needed to upgrade water treatment plants and the wider water network, Irish Water is 'very pleased' to achieve such a high compliance rate for the Irish public.

"During 2020, we made major investments in new and upgraded plants as well as delivering improvement programmes at our plants to enhance the quality and consistency of supply.

“Our investment continues. We are advancing Drinking Water Safety Plans for all of our larger supplies, with a key emphasis on minimising risks from source to tap. We have engaged extensively and comprehensively with the EPA on this and will prioritise funding towards those schemes at the highest risk.

“The report is clear, however, that much more remains to be done to secure water supplies into the future.

"Irish Water has plans underway to work with Local Authorities and other delivery partners to further enhance our ability to manage public water supplies to the required standards as set out in the Drinking Water Directives.

"Irish Water has also rolled out critical training to all Local Authorities to ensure alarms and controls are in place and are operationally effective to ensure public health is protected now and into the future.”