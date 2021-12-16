Waterford charities to benefit from store donation

Five Waterford-based charities and community organisations have benefited from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with each receiving a €500 grant from the Aldi store teams in County Waterford.

The charities include Grow Mental Health Ireland, Waterford Marine Search and Rescue, Solas Cancer Support Centre, South East Mountain Rescue and Deise Animal Sanctuary.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the good, local causes they are passionate about.

The Community Grants programme has supported 850 donations to local charities to date. By the end of the year, the programme will have donated over €450,000 since its inception in 2016.

Group Buying Director of Aldi Ireland, John Curtin said the store is proud to continue supporting local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and are 'pleased' to see the impact of their donation in the local communities for County Waterford.

"The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement into 2022." added Mr. Curtin.

Aldi operates five stores in County Waterford and spent over €26M with its Waterford suppliers in 2020.