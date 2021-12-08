Waterford open-air concert tickets available tomorrow

Tickets for an open-air concert featuring Music Generation, Paul Dillon, Ailíse O'Neill, Bill Stuart, Caoimhe Power, Amber and The Bear are available tomorrow morning.
The event is part of the Big Bands and Fireworks Winter Firedance.
The concert takes place on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 5.30pm - 9.30pm.
It will be held in William Vincent Wallace Plaza on Parade Quay, Waterford.
Tickets are free and groups of 6 to a table.
For tickets click here.
